ISRAEL HAS ACCUSED Ireland of rewarding terrorism after officially recognising the state of Palestine.

In a post on X, foreign minister Israel Katz tagged Taoiseach Simon Harris and said, “Hamas thanks you for your service”.

He also said: “Ireland, if your goal is to reward terrorism by declaring support for a Palestinian state, you’ve achieved it.”

Attached to Katz’s post is a bizarre video montage of clips he purports to be of Hamas, bookmarked with videos of Irish dancing. Traditional Irish-sounding music plays in the background.

Katz yesterday recalled Israel’s ambassadors in Ireland and Norway “for consultations” after both countries officially recognised Palestine as a state.

He described the move by the European countries as “distorted”, saying it sends the message that “terrorism pays”.

He also said there will be “further severe consequences” as a result of the decisions.

It is understood that Irish diplomats in Israel will begin facing a number of restrictions.

Israeli public broadcaster Kann reported yesterday evening that the Israeli government will no longer facilitate travel into either Gaza or the West Bank by diplomats from countries, such as Ireland, that “unilaterally” recognise the State of Palestine.

There will also be an “isolation” of the diplomats from briefings and requests from Ireland.

Ireland’s Ambassador in Israel Sonya McGuinness was yesterday summoned by the Israeli State for a démarche – essentially a robust telling off by the Tel Aviv government.