ISRAEL HAS RECALLED its ambassadors in Ireland and Norway “for consultations” after both countries today officially recognised Palestine as a state.

Israel Katz, the foreign affairs minister, said that the move by the European countries is “distorted” and sends the message that “terrorism pays”.

He also said there will be “further severe consequences” as a result of the decisions.

In a statement posted to X, Katz said: “I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security.

Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays.

“After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state.

“This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense.

Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Hamas also took 252 hostages, 124 of whom remain in Gaza including 37 the army says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 35,647 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians.

Spain plans to join Ireland and Norway in recognising Palestine on 28 May.

“Israel will not remain silent,” Katz continued. “There will be further severe consequences.”

“If Spain follows through on its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it.”

Speaking on the steps of Government buildings this morning, Taoiseach Simon Harris said described it as a “historic and important day” for Ireland and for Palestine.

He said that the Palestinian people deserve a peace of future and hope rather than suffering, adding that the people of Israel deserve the same.