Israel continues strikes on Gaza despite UN ceasefire resolution

ISRAELI STRIKES ON Gaza are continuing today, with no sign of a let-up in the current conflict despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an “immediate ceasefire”.

The resolution, which was adopted Monday after Israel’s closest ally the United States abstained, demands an “immediate ceasefire” for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, leading to a “lasting” truce.

It also demands that Hamas and other militants free hostages that were taken during the 7 October attacks on Israel, though it does not directly link the release to a truce.

After the vote, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres led calls for the resolution to be implemented.

“Failure would be unforgivable,” he wrote on social media platform X.

His words were echoed by President Michael D Higgins, who added that an “immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages must now follow”.

Israel reacted furiously to the US abstention, as it allowed the resolution to go through with all the other 14 Security Council members voting yes.

The resolution is the first to demand an immediate halt in the fighting since the current conflict began.

Washington insisted that its abstention, which followed numerous vetoes, did not mark a shift in policy, although it has taken an increasingly tougher line with Israel in recent weeks.

The current conflict began with Hamas’s 7 October attacks, which resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also seized about 250 hostages, of whom Israel believes around 130 are still held in Gaza, including 33 presumed dead.

Vowing to destroy Hamas and free the captives, Israel has carried out a relentless bombardment and ground invasion of the coastal territory.

The Palestinian health ministry on Monday put the Palestinian death toll at 32,333, most of them women and children.

Seventy people were killed early today, according to the ministry, including 13 in Israeli air strikes around the south Gazan city of Rafah, a key flashpoint in the war.

Hamas welcomed the Security Council resolution and reaffirmed its readiness to negotiate the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

In a statement, the militant group accused Israel of thwarting the latest round of talks hosted by mediator Qatar.

Hamas said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet were “entirely responsible for the failure of negotiation efforts and for preventing an agreement from being reached up until now”.

‘Clear retreat’

Israel has consistently defended its campaign despite mounting international criticism of its conduct.

Enraged by the United States’ abstention, it cancelled the visit of a delegation to Washington.

It said that the abstention “hurts” both its war effort and attempts to release hostages, while Netanyahu’s office described it as “a clear retreat from the consistent position of the US”.

According to BBC, scheduled meetings between Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will still go ahead as planned.

On the ground, the fighting raged on unabated.

In Rafah, witnesses said Israeli jets pummelled the city today. According to the Israeli army, anti-rocket sirens sounded in Israeli areas around the Gaza Strip.

While Rafah, like other areas around the Gaza Strip, has come under frequent Israeli strikes, it is the only part of the territory where Israel has not sent in ground troops.

It borders Egypt, and 1.5 million Palestinians fleeing the rest of the devastated territory have sought refuge there.

Netanyahu’s determination to launch a ground operation in Rafah, the city on Gaza’s southern border where most of the territory’s population is sheltering, has become a key point of contention between Israel and the United States.

‘Obscene distortion’

In Rafah, Palestinians welcomed the UN vote and called for the United States to use its influence on Israel to secure a ceasefire.

Bilal Awad, 63, said Washington must “stand against an attack on Rafah, and support the return of the displaced to their cities”.

Ihab al-Assar, 60, expressed hope that “Israel will comply” with the Security Council.

Israel has labelled its operations “precise operational activities” and said it has taken care to avoid harm to civilians, but aid agencies have voiced alarm about non-combatants caught up in the fighting.

Elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said Monday it was battling militants around two hospitals and reported killing about 20 fighters around Al-Amal over the previous day in close-quarters combat and air strikes.

Palestinians living near Al-Shifa, the territory’s main hospital, have reported corpses in the streets, constant bombardment and the rounding up of men who are stripped to their underwear and questioned.

Israel’s military said it had detained about 500 militants “affiliated with” Hamas and Islamic Jihad, another militant group, during its operation at Al-Shifa.

The fighting came as an independent UN-appointed expert, Francesca Albanese, said there were “reasonable grounds to believe” Israel’s actions in Gaza had met the threshold for “acts of genocide”.

Israel rejected Albanese’s report, due to be presented to the UN’s Human Rights Council today, as an “obscene inversion of reality”.

With reporting by © AFP 2024