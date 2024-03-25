UN agency for Palestinians says Israel has barred aid deliveries in northern Gaza

THE UNITED NATIONS agency for Palestinian refugees have said that Israel had definitively barred it from making aid deliveries in northern Gaza, where the threat of famine is highest.

UNRWA director of communications Juliette Touma told AFP the decision had been relayed in a meeting with Israeli military officials yesterday. It followed two denials in writing for convoy deliveries to the north last week.

No reason for the decision was given, Touma said.

UNRWA has not been able to deliver food to the north since 29 January, Touma said.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the agency, said on X: ”Despite the tragedy unfolding under our watch, the Israeli Authorities informed the UN that they will no longer approve any @UNRWA food convoys to the north.

“This is outrageous & makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man made famine.”

Touma said that the “latest decision is another nail in the coffin” for efforts to get desperately needed aid to Gazans reeling from conflict.

Israel did not immediately respond yesterday to AFP’s request for comment about Lazzarini’s statement.

Gaza faces dire humanitarian conditions as a result of Israel’s offensive against Hamas that began nearly six months ago, triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 7 October.

Last week, a UN-backed food security assessment warned that famine was projected to hit the north of Gaza by May unless there was urgent intervention.

Martin Griffiths, head of the UN humanitarian coordination office, said on X yesterday that UNRWA “is the beating heart of the humanitarian response in Gaza”.

“The decision to block its food convoys to the north only pushes thousands closer to famine. It must be revoked,” he said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, said on X that blocking UNRWA aid deliveries was “in fact denying starving people the ability to survive”.

Israel has accused UNRWA staff members of participating in the 7 October attack and called the agency “a front for Hamas”.

Touma said Israeli authorities yesterday also rejected a UN request to send a team to Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, where fighting has flared for almost a week, “to evacuate people who are injured”.

UN Security Council vote

Elsewhere, the UN Security Council will today vote on a new draft resolution on an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza.

Last Friday, the Security Council voted on a draft submitted by the United States that called for an “immediate” ceasefire linked to the release of hostages.

China and Russia vetoed the resolution, however, criticising it for stopping short of explicitly demanding Israel halt its campaign.

The new text, according to the version seen by AFP yesterday, “demands an immediate ceasefire” for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, “leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire”.

It also “demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages as well as the “lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale”.

The text is being put forward by non-permanent members of the Security Council, which worked with the US over the weekend to avoid a veto, according to diplomats speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.

“We expect, barring a last-minute twist, that the resolution will be adopted and that the United States will not vote against it,” one diplomat told AFP.

The 7 October attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli figures.

Israel’s military campaign to eliminate Hamas has killed at least 32,226 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Includes reporting by © AFP 2024