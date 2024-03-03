Israel says it will revise lyrics of Eurovision Song Contest entry said to allude to Hamas attack

ISRAEL SAID THAT is has asked lyricists to revise its proposed Eurovision Song Contest entries, potentially heading off a dispute with the organisers over political content.

The organisers said last week said they were “scrutinising“ the lyrics of Israel’s entry to this year’s competition amid reports in the country’s media that the song may be rejected due to perceived political lyrics.

The song, October Rain, has not been released publicly but is understood to have been put forward as the Israeli entry for this year’s competition, set to take place in the Swedish city of Malmo in May.

In a statement to The Journal last week the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed it is examining the content of the song and has been in contact with national broadcaster KAN, which has responsibility for the entry.

“The EBU is currently in the process of scrutinising the lyrics, a process which is confidential between the EBU and the broadcaster until a final decision has been taken. All broadcasters have until 11 March to formally submit their entries.

If a song is deemed unacceptable for any reason, broadcasters are then given the opportunity to submit a new song or new lyrics, as per the rules of the Contest.

Eurovision rules ban political content in the songs submitted.

In a statement today, KAN said President Isaac Herzog had called for “necessary adjustments” that would ensure Israel’s inclusion in the event, which it has won four times.

The Israeli broadcaster said it had contacted the lyricists of October Rain, and the runner up song Dance Forever, and had asked them to readapt the texts, “while preserving their artistic freedom”, the statement said.

Among the new texts that will be proposed, KAN will choose the song that will be sent to the Eurovision supervisory committee, so that it approves Israel’s participation in the competition.

October Rain is performed by Russian-Israeli singer, Eden Golan, who was selected via a TV talent show after performing a cover of Aerosmith’s Don’t Want to Miss a Thing in the finale. The performance was dedicated to the remaining hostages taken by Hamas during the 7 October raids, and she performed the song surrounded on stage by empty chairs.

One line from the original lyrics of “October Rain” read: “They were all good children, every one of them.”

“There is no air left to breathe, There is no place for me,” the song ends, according to Kan, which has published the lyrics in full on its website.

This year’s competition comes against the backdrop of the war, sparked by the Hamas attack which resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also took about 250 hostages, with 130 still held in Gaza although 31 are believed to be dead, Israeli officials said.

Israel’s military response has killed at least 30,410 people in Gaza.

In 2021, Belarus was banned from the contest after EBU scrutinising found the first song they submitted had a political subtext. After being invited to submit a second song, it too was found to be politically motivated.

RTÉ has received hundreds of emails asking it to boycott the competition due to Israel’s involvement.

Ireland’s entry, Bambie Thug, told The Journal last month that they believed Israel should not be allowed to compete this year due to the state’s actions in Gaza. In December, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he did not back calls for Ireland to boycott the competition.

In statements on the controversy in recent months the EBU has consistently described the Eurovision as “a non-political event that unites audiences worldwide through music”.

Russia was excluded from the competition in 2022 due to the invasion of Ukraine after organisers said that to do otherwise would “bring the competition into disrepute”, and did not take part in last year’s contest either. The EBU has said the decision to exclude Russia was made by governing bodies of the organisation.

With reporting from Muiris O’Cearbhaill and AFP