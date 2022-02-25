#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 February 2022
Russia thrown out of this year's Eurovision over Ukraine invasion

The European Broadcasting Union said Russian involvement would bring the contest ‘into disrepute’.

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 25 Feb 2022, 4:42 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5694143
Image: PA
Image: PA

RUSSIA HAS BEEN thrown out of this year’s Eurovision for its invasion of Ukraine. 

The European Broadcast Union (EBU) announced this afternoon that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Song Contest, as to do otherwise would “bring the competition into disrepute”. 

The 66th edition of Eurovision is due to take place in Turin in May.

It said its executive board made the decision following a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest’s governing body, the Reference Group, “based on the rules of the event and the values” of the EBU. 
“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the EBU said in a statement.

 

The EBU added that it had consulted its membership before making the decision to throw Russia out.  

It added: “The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service.

“We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

The Song Contest has seen increasing controversy in recent years relating to Russia’s diplomatic relations with its neighbours. 

The country pulled out of 2017′s Ukraine-hosted competition following the banning of its singer for her tour of Crimea after it had been annexed by Russia.  

Before that, in 2009, Georgia pulled out after a row over lyrics which referenced Russian leader Vladimir Putin. 

Eoghan Dalton
