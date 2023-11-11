The Explainer: Israel and Gaza - what are the big questions that need to be answered?

WE’RE NOW A month into a violent conflict between Israel and Hamas, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and sparking a dire humanitarian crisis.

Calls for a lasting ceasefire are struggling to get off the ground, and the UN chief António Guterres has now dubbed Gaza a ‘graveyard for children’ as tens of thousands struggle without food, medical care and basic provisions.

This current spate of fighting is just one in a long, long history of tension between Israel and Palestine, dating right back to the partition of the country in the 1940s.

So how did we get here?

This week on The Explainer, we’re joined by our Assistant News Editor Stephen McDermott to give you a clear overview of the basics of what we’re seeing today – from who Hamas are to how Israel came to be a state.

We also look at the 7 October attack, and the subsequent attacks on Gaza by the Israeli military, both of which have sent tensions in the region spiralling.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.