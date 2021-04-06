Israel's president invites Netanyahu to form a government

ISRAEL’S PRESIDENT HAS named prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the party leader to try to cobble together a governing majority.

Reuven Rivlin’s announcement in Jerusalem today nudged forward the twin dramas over the country’s future and Netanyahu’s fate as his corruption trial resumed.

The charges facing Israel’s longest-serving prime minister posed an extraordinary choice for the country’s president over whether “morality” should be a factor in who should lead the government.

The 23 March election revolved around whether Netanyahu is fit to continue serving. Source: Reuven Rivlin/Twitter His Likud party won the most seats, but no party won a governing majority of 61 seats in the Knesset. That handed Rivlin the task of deciding who has the best chance of cobbling together a coalition. Netanyahu denies all charges and says prosecutors are trying to undermine the voters intent and oust him from office.