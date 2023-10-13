Live: Israel orders evacuation of northern Gaza as Hamas says 13 hostages killed in air strikes

ISRAEL HAS ORDERED the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza within 24 hours, something the UN has described as “impossible”.

Hamas has since rejected this order, and in a statement said: “Our Palestinian people reject the threat of the occupation (Israeli) leaders and its call for them to leave their homes and flee from them to the south (of Gaza) or Egypt,” the Islamist militant group said in a statement.

“We are steadfast on our land and in our homes and our cities. There will be no displacement,” it said.

Hamas also says at least 13 Israeli and foreign hostages held in the northern Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours.

Here are the latest developments as they happen:

'Impossible' to evacuate The World Health Organization has said that the Palestinian health ministry has told them it would be impossible to move vulnerable hospital patients to the south of the Gaza Strip. “The Palestinian Ministry of Health has informed WHO that is impossible to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients from the north of Gaza,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva, following Israel’s call for 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to relocate to the south of the territory within 24 hours. Iran support for Palestine Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran today in a show of support for Palestinians amid a bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas. The demonstrators waved the flags of Iran, Palestine and Hezbollah and held banners that read “Down with America” and “Down with Israel” as they marched in the Iranian capital. Similar rallies were held in other cities across the Islamic republic where flags of the US and Israel were burnt. Meanwhile, Iran’s top diplomat today said the United States must rein in Israel to avert a regional spillover of the war with Hamas, adding Tehran was seeking to safeguard Lebanon’s security. “If the Americans want to prevent the war in the region from developing, they must control Israel,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, adding, “one of the goals of our trip is to stress on Lebanon’s security”. Rocket fire An AFP journalist has reported that militants in the Gaza Strip have fired hundreds of rockets towards Israel, as the Israeli military continues pounding the Palestinian enclave with air strikes. A barrage of rockets were fired within the past 15 minutes, the correspondent said. Hostage deaths Hamas has also said that at least 13 Israeli and foreign hostages held in the northern Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours. During the surprise assault early Saturday, Israel says Hamas had taken more than 150 people hostage, including both civilians and security forces. “Thirteen prisoners… including foreigners” were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement. Israel has rained air and artillery strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip – a densely populated enclave of 2.4 million people – flattening buildings and killing more than 1,500 people. According to the Hamas media office in Gaza, at least 500 children are among the dead. The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades had warned this week that “every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages”. Evacuation order The United Nations said it had been informed of the Israeli order for the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza shortly before midnight. The order came six days after Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and took about 150 hostages in the deadliest attack since the country’s creation in 1948. The UN said the mass relocation of the entire population in northern Gaza to the south of the enclave was “impossible” and urgently appealed for the order to be rescinded. Meanwhile, Hamas has rejected the order ahead of an expected ground incursion into the overcrowded Palestinian territory. “Our Palestinian people reject the threat of the occupation (Israeli) leaders and its call for them to leave their homes and flee from them to the south or Egypt,” the Islamist militant group said in a statement. “We are steadfast on our land and in our homes and our cities. There will be no displacement,” it said.

