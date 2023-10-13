Irish troops take shelter as Israeli shelling hits southern Lebanon after Hezbollah action

IRISH TROOPS HAVE taken shelter in bunkers as Israel launched attacks near their base in south Lebanon as they traded fire with Hezbollah militants in the area.

It is understood Israeli artillery hit a Reuters news crew who were streaming live.

A group of journalists from several outlets were near Alma al-Shaab in south Lebanon close to the border when they were hit by Israeli fire, AFP have reported.

The biggest contingent of Irish troops in the region, 342 in total, is based in south Lebanon in Camp Shamrock in At Tiri as part of United Nations Interim Force Lebanon (UNIFIL).

There is a second Irish base with a small contingent at an outpost which is located on the Israeli border known at Camp 6-52.

The base overlooks Israeli positions a short few hundred metres away.

The troops were put into bunkers, or in to groundhog as it is known in the military, also at the nearby coastal UNIFIL headquarters at Naqoura.

An engagement on Monday near Tyre, just north of the Irish base, saw three Hezbollah fighters killed.

Sources have said that while a majority of the soldiers in the Irish bases take shelter in the bunkers that a team of observers maintain observations.

They report this back into a command and control base and all engagements are documented.

Irish troops as part of their work with UNIFIL are mandated to assist the local population should people be injured also.

There are approximately 10,000 troops in the area of operations from many nations including Ireland’s partners Poland.

This is the second time this week that they have been placed in groundhog following Monday’s incident.

This is a developing story – we will have further updates.