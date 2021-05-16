Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza in deadliest attack of latest violence

The building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media in Gaza City collapsed after it was hit by an Israeli air strike on Saturday

The building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media in Gaza City collapsed after it was hit by an Israeli air strike on Saturday

ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES IN in the heart of Gaza City have flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory’s militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago.

The Gaza health ministry said 10 women and eight children were among those killed in today’s attack, with another 50 people injured.

Rescuers raced to pull survivors and bodies from the rubble following the assault.

Earlier, Israel said it had bombed the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader in a separate strike. It was the third such air attack targeting the homes of Hamas leaders in the last two days.

Israel appears to have stepped up its airstrikes in recent days to inflict as much damage as possible on Hamas, as efforts to broker a ceasefire accelerate with the arrival of a US diplomat in the region and talks at the UN Security Council.

The military said it struck the homes of Yehiya Sinwar, the most senior Hamas leader inside the territory, and his brother Muhammad, another senior Hamas member. On Saturday it destroyed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a senior figure in Hamas’s political branch.

Brigadier general Hidai Zilberman confirmed the strike on Sinwar’s house in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis to army radio. He said the home of his brother, who is in charge of Hamas “logistics and personnel”, was also destroyed.

Hamas’s upper echelon has gone into hiding in Gaza, and it is unlikely any were at home at the time of the strikes. Its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, divides his time between Turkey and Qatar, both of which provide political support to the group.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group have acknowledged 20 fighters have been killed since the fighting broke out last Monday, while Israel says the real number is far higher.

Over 170 people dead

At least 174 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 47 children and 29 women, with more than 1,200 injured. Eight Israelis have been killed, including a five-year-old boy and a soldier.

Hamas and other militant groups have fired some 2,900 rockets into Israel since Monday, when tensions over a holy site in Jerusalem and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families from a nearby neighbourhood boiled over.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes across the impoverished and blockaded territory, which is home to more than two million Palestinians, and brought down a number of high-rise buildings – including one that housed The Associated Press office in Gaza.

UN Security Council

The UN Security Council was due to meet at 2pm today. Israel ally Washington, which had blocked a UNSC meeting scheduled for Friday, has been criticised for not doing enough to stem the bloodshed.

US President Joe Biden again underscored Israel’s right to defend itself in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday. Biden also expressed his “grave concern” over the violence as well as for the safety of journalists.

Earlier on Saturday, Biden also spoke to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in their first call since the US president took office.

US Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr is due to hold talks today with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian officials to seek a “sustainable calm”, the State Department said.

In a televised statement last night, Netanyahu thanked Biden for “unequivocal support”.

European Union foreign ministers will hold urgent video talks on the escalating fighting on Tuesday, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said today.

“In view of the ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am convening an extraordinary VTC of the EU Foreign Ministers on Tuesday,” Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

“We will coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to end the current violence.”

Contains reporting from © AFP 2021