Large amount of drugs, alcohol and phones seized in Mountjoy Prison

Some of the items seized at Mountjoy today.

A “SUBSTANTIAL” SEIZURE of contraband like drugs, alcohol and mobile phones were seized today in Mountjoy Prison.

This is the largest single seizure of contraband into a prison in Ireland, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said.

Gardaí said a man aged in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the seizure of suspected drugs. He is currently detained at Mountjoy.

The IPS said the goods were seized following a security operation led by prison staff with the support of the operational support group based in the prison.

The contraband included a “substantial amount” of tablets, alcohol and mobile phones. These have since been provided to gardaí for analysis.

Some of the items seized in Mountjoy today. Source: Irish Prison Service

Phones seized in Mountjoy today. Source: Irish Prison Service

A garda spokesperson said An Garda Síochána is assisting the IPS in relation to the seizure of drugs this morning. Investigations are ongoing.

The Director General of the Irish Prison Service Caron McCaffrey said this morning’s operation was “a very significant result” in the effort to “prevent dangerous contraband from entering the prison”.

“Given the scale of the contraband seized it is highly possible that these drugs, if they had made their way into the prison population, could have had a devastating impact on the prison population including the potential for the loss of life by overdose,” McCaffrey said.