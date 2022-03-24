#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 24 March 2022
Advertisement

Ivana Bacik set to be confirmed as new leader of the Labour Party this afternoon

Both Duncan Smith and Aodhán Ó’Ríordáin ruled out contesting the leadership of the party.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 6:00 AM
56 minutes ago 1,546 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5719109
Labour TD Ivana Bacik
Image: Leah Farrell
Labour TD Ivana Bacik
Labour TD Ivana Bacik
Image: Leah Farrell

THE NEWEST LABOUR TD, Ivana Bacik, is set to be confirmed as the new leader of the Labour Party later this morning following the resignation of Alan Kelly.

Bacik, who was elected in the Dublin Bay South byelection in July 2021, is the only contender for the party leadership after potential candidates Duncan Smith and Aodhán Ó’Ríordáin ruled themselves out.

There was shock after Kelly – who took over the party in April 2020 – resigned at the beginning of March after Labour TD’s “lost collective confidence” in him.

Bacik is then set to be confirmed as leader at approximately 12.05pm this afternoon, after nominations officially close for the leadership contest at midday.

Under Labour Party rules, only TDs can contest the party’s leadership and if only one candidate is put forward, they are automatically elected as leader.

Bacik sought nominations from Labour constituency chairs and councillors for the leadership, having officially announced her candidacy on 7 March.

In the 2021 byelection, Bacik beat out Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan and Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan for the seat vacated by former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

When he announced his resignation, Kelly said that the party had struggled to push forward Labour policies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I did find it difficult to get momentum, I genuinely found it quite difficult. It was a strange time for the country. I think we supported the government of the day in a national crisis, we didn’t do populism,” he said.

He added that Labour is still “very much associated” with the coalition with Fine Gael from 2011 to 2016 and it was very difficult for “those of us who were involved in that government to move on”. 

“I have to acknowledge that we haven’t been able to move on as a party in the opinion polls, and I have a deep regret about that.”

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie