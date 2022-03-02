Alan Kelly's future as Labour leader in doubt

ALAN KELLY’S FUTURE as Labour Party leader is in doubt due to internal concerns over the leadership of his party.

Party TDs and Senators are understood to have met to discuss the situation, heaping pressure on Kelly.

The Journal understands that there have been tensions at the party’s parliamentary party meetings since the party’s Dublin bay South by-election win on 8 July last year.

Concerns have been raised by party representatives about Kelly’s leadership style and Labour’s national polling numbers in the low single digits. A staffing issue has also been a cause of disquiet within the party.

A Tipperary TD, Kelly was elected as leader of the Labour party less than two years ago in April 2020.

Kelly has not yet commented publicly on the speculation on his future but he is due to make a media statement outside Leinster House at 7pm this evening.

- With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha