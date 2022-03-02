#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 2 March 2022
Advertisement

Alan Kelly's future as Labour leader in doubt

Kelly was elected as Labour leader in April 2020.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 5:15 PM
19 minutes ago 4,129 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5699041
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

ALAN KELLY’S FUTURE as Labour Party leader is in doubt due to internal concerns over the leadership of his party.

Party TDs and Senators are understood to have met to discuss the situation, heaping pressure on Kelly.

The Journal understands that there have been tensions at the party’s parliamentary party meetings since the party’s Dublin bay South by-election win on 8 July last year.

Concerns have been raised by party representatives about Kelly’s leadership style and Labour’s national polling numbers in the low single digits. A staffing issue has also been a cause of disquiet within the party. 

A Tipperary TD, Kelly was elected as leader of the Labour party less than two years ago in April 2020.

Kelly has not yet commented publicly on the speculation on his future but he is due to make a media statement outside Leinster House at 7pm this evening. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

- With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie