€9 million in funding announced for Dublin's Iveagh Markets conservation works

MINISTERS DARRAGH O’BRIEN and Malcolm Noonan have announced approval “in principle” of €9 million in funding for conservation works on the Iveagh Markets in Dubiln 8.

The funds are to made available under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

The Iveagh Market complex is a protected structure on Francis Street in TheLiberties, Dublin 8 and was developed by the Guinness family in 1907.

The market closed in 1996, and has been left derelict ever since.

“Dublin City Council has made proposals to secure the fabric of the structure through a programme of essential works to be carried out to prevent this protected structure from continued decline,” the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said in a statement.

“The announcement by the Ministers today means this proposal can now progress.”

Commenting on the announcement, minister O’Brien said:

“I am very glad to be in a position to provide this funding for Dublin City Council to get on with urgent conservation works to secure the Iveagh Markets.

Advertisement

“We’ve already seen what URDF funding has accomplished in this area with the fantastic public realm works which have been completed on Francis Street.

“Now using further URDF funds we will be in a position to carry out essential works such as conservation repairs to the roofs and works to stabilise the Diocletian style arched windows and associated brickwork – all of which are vital to the integrity of the building,” he said.

Noonan, who is minister for state for heritage, said the funding was “vital”.

“This vital funding will secure the fabric of the beloved Iveagh Markets in the heart of Dublin City and prevent any further deterioration.

“While the future use and management of the building is not included in this specific project scope, it is my hope that the stabilisation of the building will lead to a participative, community-led process that envisions a thriving future for this iconic building as part of the wider redevelopment of Frances Street and Meath Street.

“The people of the Liberties are rightly proud of their historic market traditions and have a deep sense of place, which the Iveagh markets has the potential to be emblematic of,” he said.

The site has been the subject of an ongoing legal dispute between several parties, including developer Martin Keane, Lord Iveagh, and Dublin City Council.

The Earl of Iveagh, Arthur Edward Rory Guinness, repossessed the market in 2020 citing the “reversionary” clause in the purchase agreement, which allowed the Guinness family to reclaim it if it was not developed as a functioning market.

Keane has challenged the Guinness family’s claim to the property and the case has been in legal dispute ever since.

Dublin City Council secured the site last year amid concerns over its deteriorating condition.