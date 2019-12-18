This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 18 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€2 million in funding for IVF and fertility treatment set to be announced by government

One course of IVF treatment can cost between €4,000 and €4,500.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 9:00 PM
22 minutes ago 1,273 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4940388
Image: Shutterstock/posteriori
Image: Shutterstock/posteriori

UP TO €2 million in funding for IVF and fertility treatment is set to be announced by government tomorrow. 

Health Minister Simon Harris will bring a memo to Cabinet to ask the government to publicly commit to funding a model of care for infertility as part of the public health system.

While it was previously reported the fund would amount to €1 million, the fund has been doubled. 

The minister will confirm €2 million will be spent on supporting access to consultation and diagnostics for both men and women experiencing fertility difficulties.

This is being described in government circles as the “first step in the roll-out of the model of care for infertility”.

Around one in six couples in Ireland may experience infertility.

However, the HSE states that 85% of couples will conceive a child naturally after one year of trying.

This figure rises to 95% after two years.

Those that do need IVF can expect to pay between €4,000 and €4,500 for one course of IVF treatment. The costs can escalate above this amount depending on what treatment is necessary and how many rounds of IVF a couple goes through.

State-funded IVF

Ireland and Lithuania remain the only two EU countries not to offer state funding for assisted reproduction even though the World Health Organisation recognises infertility as a medical condition. 

Harris will tomorrow update the government on the drafting a comprehensive legislative framework for assisted human reproduction (AHR).

At the moment, advanced AHR treatment, such as IVF, is not available within the public health care system, but is accessed through the private sector.

The general scheme of the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill was approved by Cabinet two years ago.

Pre-legislative scrutiny of the scheme which covers areas such a range of practices, including sperm, egg and embryo donation, surrogacy, pre-implantation genetic diagnosis of embryos, posthumous assisted reproduction as well as embryo and stem cell research, has taken place this year. 

However a timeline for the passage of the Bill through the Houses of the Oireachtas is not certain.

It is not expected that eligibility grounds for the IVF funding will be agreed tomorrow.

Harris will tell Cabinet the initial focus of implementing the model of care will be placed on building up services at secondary care and hospital level, where it is estimated that 50% to 70% of patients presenting with infertility issues can be diagnosed and managed, without the need to undergo invasive IVF treatment.

Currently fertility medications are covered by the Drug Payment Scheme or on medical cards. Tax relief for those paying for private IVF treatment is also available.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie