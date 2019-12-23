This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Appeal to find teenager missing from Blanchardstown since last month

Gardaí believe that Jade may have recently travelled to both Donegal and Longford.

By Adam Daly Monday 23 Dec 2019, 9:19 PM
18 minutes ago 1,810 Views 1 Comment
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing from north Dublin since last month. 

Jade Burns was last seen in the Blanchardstown area on the 29 November. 

The 17-year-old is described as being 5’9″, with blonde hair, of medium build with blue eyes.

Gardaí believe that Jade may have travelled to both the Donegal and Longford areas in the time she has been missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.

