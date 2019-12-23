Appeal to find teenager missing from Blanchardstown since last month

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing from north Dublin since last month.

Jade Burns was last seen in the Blanchardstown area on the 29 November.

The 17-year-old is described as being 5’9″, with blonde hair, of medium build with blue eyes.

Gardaí believe that Jade may have travelled to both the Donegal and Longford areas in the time she has been missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.