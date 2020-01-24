Family 'concerned for wellbeing' of 23-year-old woman missing from Dublin since last Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old woman who is missing from Dublin.

Jade Kenny was last seen on Sunday, 19 January in the Dublin 8 area.

She is described as being around 5’1″ in height and of slight build. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and white runners.

Her family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought garda assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.