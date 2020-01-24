This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 January, 2020
Family 'concerned for wellbeing' of 23-year-old woman missing from Dublin since last Sunday

Jade Kenny was last seen on Sunday, 19 January in the Dublin 8 area.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 24 Jan 2020, 7:17 AM
1 hour ago 9,328 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4977793
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old woman who is missing from Dublin. 

Jade Kenny was last seen on Sunday, 19 January in the Dublin 8 area. 

She is described as being around 5’1″ in height and of slight build. She has long brown hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and white runners. 

Her family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought garda assistance in locating her. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

