Gardaí 'concerned for safety' of girl (15) and boy (14) missing from Co Wicklow

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two teenagers who are missing Co Wicklow since yesterday afternoon.

14-year-old Jake Hall is missing from his home in Aughrim.

Jake Hall Source: Garda Press Office

He is described as being 5’8″ in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Jake was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and black boots.

15-year-old Katie O’Connor is missing from her home in Ashford.

Katie O'Connor Source: Garda Press Office

She is described as being 5’5″ in height and of slim build. She has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

When last seen, Katie was wearing a grey/white mini skirt, a black jumper and black boots.

Gardaí are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information on Katie or Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.