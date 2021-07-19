#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 19 July 2021
Gardaí 'concerned for safety' of girl (15) and boy (14) missing from Co Wicklow

Katie O’Connor and Jake Hall have been missing since yesterday afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Jul 2021, 12:57 PM
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two teenagers who are missing Co Wicklow since yesterday afternoon. 

14-year-old Jake Hall is missing from his home in Aughrim. 

Edited Jake Jake Hall Source: Garda Press Office

He is described as being 5’8″ in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen, Jake was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and black boots. 

15-year-old Katie O’Connor is missing from her home in Ashford. 

Edited Katie Katie O'Connor Source: Garda Press Office

She is described as being 5’5″ in height and of slim build. She has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes. 

When last seen, Katie was wearing a grey/white mini skirt, a black jumper and black boots. 

Gardaí are concerned for their safety. 

Anyone with information on Katie or Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

