#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Monday 5 April 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: Can you match these James Bond song lyrics to the correct film?

“When you were young and your heart was an open book…”

By Sean Murray Monday 5 Apr 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 11,261 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5394776

A LONG BANK Holiday weekend will more often that not feature at least one James Bond film on the TV. 

It’s still going to be a while before we see Daniel Craig’s latest outing as 007 but, in the meantime, there’s always this quiz about old Bond theme tunes.

This quiz asks you to match the lyric to the correct film.

Best of luck.

"Arm yourself because no one else here will save you..."
PA Images
Quantum of Solace
Casino Royale

The World Is Not Enough
Spectre
"Set your hopes up way too high / The living's in the way we die"
The Living Daylights
Die Another Day

Live and Let Die
No Time To Die
"He always runs while others walk / He acts while other men just talk / He looks at this world and wants it all"
PA Images
From Russia With Love
You Only Live Twice

Thunderball
Diamonds Are Forever
"Nobody does it better / Makes me feel sad for the rest"
The Man With The Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker
For Your Eyes Only
"Until we dance into the fire / That fatal kiss is all we need"
PA Images
Licence To Kill
Goldeneye

A View To A Kill
Goldfinger
"Sigmund Freud / Analyse This / Analyse This / Analyse This"
Goldeneye
Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough
Die Another Day
"For you I have to risk it all / Cause the writing's on the wall"
Skyfall
Spectre

Quantum of Solace
No Time To Die
"When you were young and your heart was an open book"
PA Images
Never Say Never Again
Tomorrow Never Dies

Octopussy
Live and Let Die
"They are all I need to please me / They can stimulate and tease me"
PA Images
From Russia With Love
Dr No

Diamonds Are Forever
Goldfinger
"See him move through smoke and mirrors / Feel his presence in the crowd / Other girls they gather around him / If I had him I wouldn't let him out"
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Full marks, well done
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent effort
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie