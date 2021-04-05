Quiz: Can you match these James Bond song lyrics to the correct film?

A LONG BANK Holiday weekend will more often that not feature at least one James Bond film on the TV.
It’s still going to be a while before we see Daniel Craig’s latest outing as 007 but, in the meantime, there’s always this quiz about old Bond theme tunes.
This quiz asks you to match the lyric to the correct film.
Best of luck.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (16)