Quiz: Can you match these James Bond song lyrics to the correct film?

A LONG BANK Holiday weekend will more often that not feature at least one James Bond film on the TV.

It’s still going to be a while before we see Daniel Craig’s latest outing as 007 but, in the meantime, there’s always this quiz about old Bond theme tunes.

This quiz asks you to match the lyric to the correct film.

Best of luck.

"Arm yourself because no one else here will save you..." PA Images Quantum of Solace Casino Royale

The World Is Not Enough Spectre "Set your hopes up way too high / The living's in the way we die" The Living Daylights Die Another Day

Live and Let Die No Time To Die "He always runs while others walk / He acts while other men just talk / He looks at this world and wants it all" PA Images From Russia With Love You Only Live Twice

Thunderball Diamonds Are Forever "Nobody does it better / Makes me feel sad for the rest" The Man With The Golden Gun The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker For Your Eyes Only "Until we dance into the fire / That fatal kiss is all we need" PA Images Licence To Kill Goldeneye

A View To A Kill Goldfinger "Sigmund Freud / Analyse This / Analyse This / Analyse This" Goldeneye Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough Die Another Day "For you I have to risk it all / Cause the writing's on the wall" Skyfall Spectre

Quantum of Solace No Time To Die "When you were young and your heart was an open book" PA Images Never Say Never Again Tomorrow Never Dies

Octopussy Live and Let Die "They are all I need to please me / They can stimulate and tease me" PA Images From Russia With Love Dr No

Diamonds Are Forever Goldfinger "See him move through smoke and mirrors / Feel his presence in the crowd / Other girls they gather around him / If I had him I wouldn't let him out" Goldeneye Goldfinger Answer all the questions to see your result! PA Images You scored out of ! Top Dog Full marks, well done Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Fintastic A decent effort Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaad Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share