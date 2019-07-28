Have you seen James? Appeal for man last seen at Dublin Airport on 21 July

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 61-year-old man missing from Dublin.

James Gaul was last seen getting into a black Renault taxi at Dublin Airport last Sunday, 21 July, at 1.20am.

He is described as being 5’8″, of slim build, with grey hair and brown/green eyes.

When last seen, James was wearing a grey polo shirt, cream trousers and black shoes. He was also carrying a dark backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí at Dublin Airport on 01 666 4650 or Garda at Gurranabraher on 021 494 6200.