Appeal for information on 13-year-old boy missing from Dun Laoghaire since this morning

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy missing from Co Dublin.

James Murphy went missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire in the early hours of this morning.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slim build, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

It is believed James was wearing a black hooded jumper and black trousers at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.