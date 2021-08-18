Have you seen Jan? The 16-year-old has been missing since yesterday afternoon

GARDA HAVE APPEALED to the public for information over a missing teenager.

Jan Kuc (16) has been missing from Mullingar, Westmeath, since 2.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Jan is described as being 6’ 2” in height, of medium build with short black hair. When last seen Jan was wearing a tracksuit.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jan, are asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.