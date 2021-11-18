#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

People who received a J&J vaccine should get a booster after three months, NIAC recommends

The three-month interval is shorter than the five-month gap for the other vaccines.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 6:31 PM
1 hour ago 10,646 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5605718
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NIAC HAS RECOMMDNED that people who received a Janssen Covid-19 jab should receive a booster jab three months after their initial vaccination.

This interval is shorter than the recommended interval for the other three vaccines used as part of Ireland’s rollout. Boosters for people who received Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca should be delivered following an interval of a minimum of five months. 

Unlike those three vaccines, the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine was delivered in a single dose. A total of 236,313 people were vaccinated with the Janssen jab in Ireland, with many 18-34 year olds among that group

However, only people under 50 with an underlying condition have so far been approved for a booster jab. 

The advice related to the recommended Janssen interval is contained in Monday’s letter from CMO Dr. Tony Holohan to the Minister for Health which confirmed that boosters were to be extended to further cohorts.  

The letter outlines that the National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC) has now approved boosters for people aged 50-59, people aged 16-59 years with an underlying condition and all residents in long-term healthcare facilities, irrespective of age. 

In the letter, the CMO says that NIAC has recommend that each of those groups receives a booster using either Pfizer or Moderna “given six months (minimum five-month interval) following completion of the primary vaccination schedule”. 

“Recipients of Covid-19 vaccine Janssen as their primary vaccine should receive an mRNA booster dose after an interval of three months,” NIAC’s advice states.

Related Reads

18.11.21 HSE flags 'no show' rates of 25% to 50% for booster jab appointments
16.11.21 Taoiseach provides booster timeline as he says vaccines still 'at core' of Covid response

Regardless of which vaccine a person previously received, people receiving a booster jab are to be given one of the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer or Moderna. 

In the letter, NIAC states that, “on a precautionary basis”, the Moderna vaccine will not be recommended for people under 30, meaning they will instead be offered the Pfizer jab. 

The precaution is due to preliminary data indicating an increased frequency of the rare side effect myocarditis. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and it has led Germany and France also recommending against its use in people aged under 30.

The booster programme is already underway in Ireland for people who are immunocompromised, healthcare workers and those over 60.

As of yesterday, a total of 481,519 booster jabs have been administered.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie