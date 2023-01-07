Advertisement

Saturday 7 January 2023
Leah Farrell Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media ahead of Cabinet
# Opinion Poll
Sinn Féin remain most popular party despite small drop in support as Fine Gael regain ground
The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll shows the state of the parties.
6.3k
23
1 hour ago

FINE GAEL HAVE regained some ground among voters following Leo Varadkar’s return as Taoiseach, new opinion poll data shows.

New Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks polling indicates that while Sinn Féin are still the most popular party, there has been a small dip in their support compared to previous polls.

According to the opinion poll, Sinn Féin have dropped by two points to 32% while Fine Gael have increased by two points to 25%.

It follows Varadkar’s return as Taoiseach in mid-December, alongside a minimalistic Government reshuffle that introduced no new faces to Cabinet.

Fianna Fáil remains in third place at 16%, a one point drop compared to the previous opinion poll.

Meanwhile, the Green Party has seen a one point increase to 4%.

Opposition parties have shifted slightly in recent polling, with Solidarity-People Before Profit increasing by one point to 4%, while the Social Democrats have fallen by two points to 3%.

The Labour Party remains unchanged on 3%, while Aontú has also dropped by one point to 3%.

The popularity of Independent TDs has increased slightly, with a one point rise to 10% support.

The poll itself was conducted between 5 and 6 January, with a total of 1,104 respondents. The margin of error was 3%.

Author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie
@TadghMcN
Send Tip or Correction
