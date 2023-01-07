Sinn Féin remain most popular party despite small drop in support as Fine Gael regain ground

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FINE GAEL HAVE regained some ground among voters following Leo Varadkar’s return as Taoiseach, new opinion poll data shows.
New Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks polling indicates that while Sinn Féin are still the most popular party, there has been a small dip in their support compared to previous polls.
According to the opinion poll, Sinn Féin have dropped by two points to 32% while Fine Gael have increased by two points to 25%.
It follows Varadkar’s return as Taoiseach in mid-December, alongside a minimalistic Government reshuffle that introduced no new faces to Cabinet.
Fianna Fáil remains in third place at 16%, a one point drop compared to the previous opinion poll.
Meanwhile, the Green Party has seen a one point increase to 4%.
Opposition parties have shifted slightly in recent polling, with Solidarity-People Before Profit increasing by one point to 4%, while the Social Democrats have fallen by two points to 3%.
The Labour Party remains unchanged on 3%, while Aontú has also dropped by one point to 3%.
The popularity of Independent TDs has increased slightly, with a one point rise to 10% support.
The poll itself was conducted between 5 and 6 January, with a total of 1,104 respondents. The margin of error was 3%.
