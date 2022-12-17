LIVE: Nominations for Taoiseach take place as Micheál Martin resigns

EARLIER THIS MORNING, Micheál Martin submitted his resignation as Taoiseach to the President at Áras an Uachtaráin – formally beginning the handover of the office to Leo Varadkar.

The unprecedented rotation agreement will see Varadkar enter into the office later this evening ahead of what is likely to be a very minimalistic Cabinet reshuffle.

All eyes will be on what portfolio Martin selects for himself as he enters the Tánaiste’s office, as that will set in motion further changes.

Updates today are from Tadgh McNally, Christina Finn, Jane Moore and Emer Moreau.

McGrath is full of praise for Martin, saying that Ireland has been lucky to have been led by “a Taoiseach of the calibre of Micheál Martin at so many difficult moments”. His integrity, experience and innate decency has shone through. Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath says that the proceedings today are a “historical occasion in the history of our nation”. He says that it is happening without either “drama” or “rancour” proves that the current Government is both stable and unified. Micheál Martin is back up again following the nomination of Leo Varadkar to be the next Taoiseach. Martin says that he has worked closely with both Varadkar and Eamon Ryan and says that a “core respect” has been a key feature for the coalition Government. He says that addressing the “deep impact of the pandemic”, hospital waiting lists and the construction of additional housing will remain “central to our agenda”. Bruton has now nominated Varadkar for the role of Taoiseach, with Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins now seconding the motion. Higgins compares the coalition between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party to the winning team in tomorrow’s World Cup Final. She also compares the Government’s record of delivery to that of Santa Claus. “This day next week, a certain someone will leave the North Pole to deliver to boys and girls. “And that’s exactly what this government has done. Deliver. Fine Gael TD, Richard Bruton, is up speaking and is set to nominate Leo Varadkar to become the next Taoiseach. He says that Varadkar has the three characteristics needed to become Taoiseach: “strength of character”, “courage”, and “restless curiosity”. In the moments following his speech, Martin receives a standing ovation from TD across the chamber. Martin has thanked his wife Mary and immediately family for the “for the unfailing advice, support, and encouragement they have given me”. “We have been blessed by the wonderful community of Cork, which has looked out for us and given me the strongest possible reassurance that all would be well as I spent so much time away.” Martin also thanked the TDs in the Dáil. Martin also speaks on the war in Ukraine, saying that the “resolve” of the people of Ukraine has been inspiring, alongside the generosity of Irish people for supporting Ukrainians. He also hit out at Vladimir Putin and the Russian Government. This appalling war is the fault of one man, his government and an ideology which seeks to destroy the very possibility of free democracy. Attorney General to step down Martin confirms that Attorney General Paul Gallagher will be stepping down from his role during the reshuffle. He says that Gallagher has been “one of the great Attorneys General and that “the range and depth of his legal knowledge is unmatched”. Martin has thanked both Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan for their “close and highly constructive way in which they have worked to ensure cooperation in the government”. Martin references the Covid-19 pandemic, which was in full swing when he took office as Taoiseach in June 2020. “The weeks and months which followed were intense and challenging, as we worked to both build new working relationships and respond to the rapidly evolving emergencies on hand,” Martin said. He acknowledged that there had been mistakes made in the handling of the pandemic, but praised health services for their work on “one of the most successful vaccine programs in the world”. Martin confirms that he has tendered his resignation as Taoiseach. He tells the Dáil that it had been both a “privilege and a responsibility to serve as head of government”. Micheál Martin begins his speech paying tribute to Private Seán Rooney, who was killed in an attack on Lebanon on Wednesday night. He also paid tributes to injured soldier Shane Kearney, who is currently in a stable but critical condition. Both Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have now arrived into the Dáil chamber Oireachtas TV Oireachtas TV So, Dáil proceedings are due to kick off in the next few minutes at 10.30, with Micheál Martin due to announce his resignation in the chamber. This will then begin the nominations for Taoiseach, where Leo Varadkar will be nominated and is set to be elected by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party TDs. Sinn Féin have confirmed that they will not be nominating Mary Lou McDonald for Taoiseach. A spokesperson for the party said that “nothing will change until we have a change of government” and that a general election is needed. Good morning! We’re in for a long day of politics today as Leo Varadkar is set to become Taoiseach later this morning. Micheál Martin has already visited Áras an Uachtaráin and tendered his resignation to President Michael D Higgins.

