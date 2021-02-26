Have you seen Jasmine? Appeal for information on 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Dublin 9.

Jasmine Carey has been missing from Whitehall since Wednesday morning.

She is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair.

It’s unknown what Jasmine was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on Jasmine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.