Thursday 14 March, 2019
Date set for inquest into death of murdered student Jastine Valdez

The 24-year-old student was abducted in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on Saturday 19 May 2018.

By Louise Roseingrave Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,838 Views 1 Comment
Jastine Valdez
Image: Garda Press Office
Jastine Valdez
Jastine Valdez
Image: Garda Press Office

THE FAMILY OF murdered student Jastine Valdez will hear details of events leading up to her death at an inquest later this year.

Her parents Tess and Danny Valdez were present as a date for the hearing was scheduled at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

The 24-year-old student was abducted in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on Saturday 19 May 2018.

Inspector Frank Keenaghan of Bray Garda Station applied to Deputy Coroner Dr Crona Gallagher for a date for hearing for the inquest.

A previous inquest hearing heard Valdez died of asphyxia.

She had taken the 5.40pm bus from Bray to Enniskerry and arrived in Enniskerry village around 6pm on the date of her death.

She was abducted in broad daylight on a busy road at 6.20pm. A witness who saw her being forced into the boot of a Nissan Qashqai rang 999.

Her body was discovered shortly before 3pm on Monday 21 May 2018 in dense woodland at Rathmichael, south Dublin.

Previously, the hearing heard that Danny and Tess Valdez travelled to the city morgue on 22 May to identify their daughter’s remains. A statement from Danny Valdez was read out in court.

He said he travelled to Dublin City Morgue with Garda Patrick Mackey of Bray Garda Station.

“There I saw my daughter Jastine and I identified her as my daughter,” Danny Valdez said in his statement.

The formal identification took place in a viewing room at 6.10pm.

A post-mortem conducted by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan gave the cause of death as asphyxia.

Deputy Coroner Dr Crona Gallagher adjourned the inquest for a full hearing to take place on Monday 4 November 2019.

