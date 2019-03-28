This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US man pleads guilty to kidnapping girl and killing her parents

The 13-year-old victim was held captive in a remote cabin for three months.

By Associated Press Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 2:04 PM
57 minutes ago 5,689 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4564581
Jake Patterson
Image: Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP
Jake Patterson
Jake Patterson
Image: Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP

A WISCONSIN MAN has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and killing her parents.

The guilty plea means Jayme Closs, who was held captive in a remote cabin for three months, won’t have to testify at the trial.

Jake Patterson (21) yesterday pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a count of armed burglary.

Patterson faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on 24 May; Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.

As he left the courtroom, Patterson turned back and said, ‘Bye Jayme’. His victim wasn’t present.

Patterson had said he would plead guilty in a letter sent earlier this month to a Minneapolis TV station, saying he didn’t want the Closs family “to worry about a trial”.

He admitted kidnapping Jayme after killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, on 15 October last at the family’s home near Barron, about 145km northeast of Minneapolis.

Jayme escaped in January after 88 days in Patterson’s cabin near the small, isolated town of Gordon, almost 100km from her home.

The plea, coupled with an earlier decision by prosecutors not to bring charges in the county where Jayme was held, increases the chances that the details of her time in captivity will remain private.

Defence lawyer Richard Jones told Judge James Babler Patterson “wanted to enter a plea from the day we met him” and dismissed strategies presented to him, including trying to suppress his statements to investigators.

“He rejected all that and has decided this is what he wants to do,” Jones said.

Members of the Closs family and Patterson’s father and sister all left the courthouse without commenting.

School bus

According to a criminal complaint, Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme “was the girl he was going to take” after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.

He told investigators he plotted carefully, including wearing all-black clothing, putting stolen licence plates on his car and taking care to leave no fingerprints on his shotgun.

Jayme told police that on the night of the abduction, the sound of the family dog’s barking awoke her and she went to wake up her parents as a car came up the driveway.

While her father went to the front door, Jayme and her mother hid in the bathroom. Patterson shot Jayme’s father as he entered the house, then found Jayme and her mother.

He told detectives he wrapped tape around Jayme’s mouth and head, taped her hands behind her back and taped her ankles together, then shot her mother in the head. He told police he dragged Jayme outside, threw her in the boot of his car, and took her to his cabin, court documents stated.

Authorities searched for Jayme for months. On 10 January she escaped from the cabin while Patterson was away. She then flagged down a woman who was walking a dog and pleaded for help. Patterson was arrested minutes later.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Deeply shocking': Housing Minister slammed as number of homeless people passes 10,000 for first time
    70,302  124
    2
    		'Appalling': Brunei to impose death by stoning for gay sex and adultery
    69,052  127
    3
    		Indicative votes result: MPs vote against all 8 Brexit options, including a no-deal
    52,901  64
    Fora
    1
    		'We have a simple rule in the company - act like you're spending your own money'
    485  0
    2
    		CroíValve has raised €3.2 million for its minimally invasive heart treatment device
    143  0
    The42
    1
    		James Power had a better story than most for his Leaving Cert Irish oral examiner
    50,679  5
    2
    		Seamus Coleman makes second significant donation to Sean Cox fund
    48,735  35
    3
    		'I won't be having that conversation with the ref about protecting Johnny'
    35,704  41
    DailyEdge
    1
    		11 books to stick on your reading list for April
    3,740  0
    2
    		Kerry Katona said Victoria Beckham reached out to her after her split with Brian McFadden... it's the Dredge
    2,100  0
    3
    		Goodbye Skin Deep: A love letter to beauty
    1,532  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    Teen who repeatedly slammed door into girl's head and set fire to her hair jailed for six years
    EU
    May seeks permission to hold third vote on Brexit deal amid political deadlock
    May seeks permission to hold third vote on Brexit deal amid political deadlock
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    CORK
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships
    Teenager arrested over Cork hit-and-run released without charge
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie