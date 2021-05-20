Jeep, cash and designer handbags seized as gardaí raid four properties in Dublin and Kildare

A JEEP, €2,300 in cash, financial documents and designer handbags have been seized after gardaí raided four premises in Dublin and Kildare this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of local gardaí, carried out the search operation in Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Four premises were searched, including residential premises in Tallaght and Newbridge as well as two professional premises in Co Kildare.

Items of note seized during the operation were a 171 Nissan XTrail Jeep, €2,300 in cash, financial documents and designer handbags and accessories.

The CAB investigation is focused on an individual who is believed to be involved in the commission of burglaries and thefts across Dublin and the wider Leinster area.