#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

Jeep, cash and designer handbags seized as gardaí raid four properties in Dublin and Kildare

The Criminal Assets Bureau carried out the search operation in Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Newbridge, Co Kildare.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 20 May 2021, 3:19 PM
31 minutes ago 3,603 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5442981

A JEEP, €2,300 in cash, financial documents and designer handbags have been seized after gardaí raided four premises in Dublin and Kildare this morning. 

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of local gardaí, carried out the search operation in Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Newbridge, Co Kildare. 

Four premises were searched, including residential premises in Tallaght and Newbridge as well as two professional premises in Co Kildare. 

Items of note seized during the operation were a 171 Nissan XTrail Jeep, €2,300 in cash, financial documents and designer handbags and accessories. 

The CAB investigation is focused on an individual who is believed to be involved in the commission of burglaries and thefts across Dublin and the wider Leinster area. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie