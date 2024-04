FORMER DUP LEADER Jeffrey Donaldson will appear before a Co Down court later this morning after being charged with historical offences last month.

It is understood that Donaldson plans to “strenuously contest” the charges against him.

Advertisement

He will appear alongside a 57-year-old woman who is charged with aiding and abetting.

Both will appear before Newry Magistrates Court later.

On 29 March, the DUP said it had received a letter from Donaldson stating that he had been charged with allegations of a historical nature and that he would be stepping down as leader.

Donaldson was then suspended from the DUP pending the outcome of the judicial process, with East Belfast MP and deputy leader Gavin Robinson appointed as interim party leader.