Have you seen Jennifer? The 16-year-old is missing from Kerry since Tuesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jennifer Dunkova.

The 16-year-old is missing from her home in Tralee, Co Kerry since Tuesday.

Jennifer is described as being 5′ 5″ in height, with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Jennifer was wearing at the time she went missing, gardaí said.

Anyone with any information on Jennifer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.