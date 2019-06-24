Poll: Hunt or Johnson? Which of these would be a better Prime Minister from an Irish perspective?

Jeremy Hunt (left) remains in the race against Boris Johnson to be next PM.

Jeremy Hunt (left) remains in the race against Boris Johnson to be next PM.

NOW THERE’S TWO left, and the first weekend of campaigning to the Conservative party electorate was dominated by the reports of an altercation between Boris Johnson and his wife at their home.

Both Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are vying to be the next Prime Minister of the UK with one of them set to be chosen in the coming weeks by the 100,000+ people who are members of the Conservative Party in Britain.

But whoever takes the top job here will have a massive effect on Ireland as Brexit continues to loom large on the political horizon. A no-deal Brexit still remains a distinct possibility, and it would have extremely damaging repercussions in Ireland.

Johnson has said that the UK will be leaving the EU on 31 October with or without a deal, while Hunt has also said a no-deal is a distinct possibility.

The former London Mayor has also consistently rallied against the Northern Irish backstop and downplayed the significance of the current soft border, while Jeremy Hunt has been talking up a “technological solution” to the border that hasn’t yet been forthcoming.

So, what do you think? Which of these would be a better Prime Minister from an Irish perspective?

