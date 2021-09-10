Appeal for information on 16-year-old boy missing from Co Waterford since 20 August

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who is missing from Co Waterford.

Jimmy O’Reilly has been missing from his home in Williamstown since 20 August.

He is described as being 5’5″ in height and of broad build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

It’s not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.