Jo Jo Dullard investigation upgraded to murder inquiry

GARDAÍ HAVE UPGRADED their investigation into the disappearance of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard 25 years ago to a murder investigation.

The 21-year-old missed a direct bus home from Dublin to Callan in Kilkenny in November 1995. She managed to thumb lifts before being dropped in Moone in Co Kildare.

She was last seen making a phone call from a phone box in Moone. She told a friend on the phone that a car had pulled up, but was never heard from again.

A major search was launched in the days and weeks that followed but no trace of Jo Jo was ever found.

Her family have campaigned continuously for information on her disappearance.

Members of An Garda Síochána will hold a media briefing about the investigation in Kildare later this morning.