Monday 19 October 2020
Jo Jo Dullard investigation upgraded to murder inquiry

The 21-year-old went missing 25 years ago.

By Órla Ryan Monday 19 Oct 2020, 7:20 AM
Jo Jo Dullard
Image: Kathleen Bergin
Jo Jo Dullard
Jo Jo Dullard
Image: Kathleen Bergin

GARDAÍ HAVE UPGRADED their investigation into the disappearance of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard 25 years ago to a murder investigation.

The 21-year-old missed a direct bus home from Dublin to Callan in Kilkenny in November 1995. She managed to thumb lifts before being dropped in Moone in Co Kildare.

She was last seen making a phone call from a phone box in Moone. She told a friend on the phone that a car had pulled up, but was never heard from again.

A major search was launched in the days and weeks that followed but no trace of Jo Jo was ever found.

Her family have campaigned continuously for information on her disappearance.

Members of An Garda Síochána will hold a media briefing about the investigation in Kildare later this morning.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

