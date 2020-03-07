This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Covid-19: An employment law specialist explains issues around sick leave and working remotely

It’s a murky area of Irish law when it comes to the novel coronavirus.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 11:00 AM
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE NUMBER OF people are changing their working arrangements – either as a precaution or a drill – because of growing concern over the novel coronavirus.

However, there are some grey areas of legislation, something which trade unions are seeking to be clarified and the Department of Social Protection has done its best to explain.

We sat down with solicitor Richard Grogan, an employment law specialist, to answer some of your questions.

Watch the video above for our full report, and check here for the HSE’s latest medical advice.

Have a question? Email answers@thejournal.ie

