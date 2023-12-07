Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 7 December 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Podcast

The Explainer: What are the big issues facing Joe Biden as he aims for re-election?

We’re joined on The Explainer this week by Larry Donnelly to look at the issues cropping up for Biden – and Trump – ahead of next year’s US presidential election.
0
303
59 minutes ago

WE’RE NOT INTO 2024 yet but it’s starting to look likely that the US presidential election next year will see a Biden-Trump re-run.

Both candidates come with their own set of issues.

Donald Trump is embroiled in several legal challenges, all of which he will hope to kick down the road until after the election.

Joe Biden, meanwhile is facing questions over his capacity to endure another race, let alone another four years as president of the United States.

And both domestically and internationally, a range of issues swirl, obscuring a chance to figure out if Biden has a clear-cut chance at winning.

We’re joined on The Explainer this week by Larry Donnelly, who is a lawyer from Boston, a law lecturer at the University of Galway and a political columnist here with us at The Journal.

We look at the other candidates in the field for the Democrats and Republicans, and might be able to stick their head above the parapet.

Larry explains the how Biden is polling among the public, and what they see as the real issues facing Americans right now.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags