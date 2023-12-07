The Explainer: What are the big issues facing Joe Biden as he aims for re-election?

WE’RE NOT INTO 2024 yet but it’s starting to look likely that the US presidential election next year will see a Biden-Trump re-run.

Both candidates come with their own set of issues.

Donald Trump is embroiled in several legal challenges, all of which he will hope to kick down the road until after the election.

Joe Biden, meanwhile is facing questions over his capacity to endure another race, let alone another four years as president of the United States.

And both domestically and internationally, a range of issues swirl, obscuring a chance to figure out if Biden has a clear-cut chance at winning.

We’re joined on The Explainer this week by Larry Donnelly, who is a lawyer from Boston, a law lecturer at the University of Galway and a political columnist here with us at The Journal.

We look at the other candidates in the field for the Democrats and Republicans, and might be able to stick their head above the parapet.

Larry explains the how Biden is polling among the public, and what they see as the real issues facing Americans right now.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.