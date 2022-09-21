Russia's aim is 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state', Biden tells United Nations

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has torn into Vladimir Putin as he addressed the United Nations this afternoon, saying the Russian leader “shamelessly violated” the UN Charter when he invaded neighbouring Ukraine.
“Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter,” Biden said as he addressed the UN General Assembly.
Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian schools, railway stations and hospitals, part of Moscow’s aim of “extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state,” Biden said.
World leaders are gathered in New York for the 77th UN General Assembly, with Biden and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Assembly today.
Biden’s comments this afternoon come after Putin earlier today accused the West of attempting to destroy Russia as he announced “partial” conscription across the country.
Putin repeatedly claimed that his army was fighting a special military operation against “neo-nazis” and “the whole military machine of the West”.
He said he signed a “partial mobilisation” of reserves in Russia.
“I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Defence Ministry and of the General Staff to conduct partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation,” Putin said.
The conscription will affect only those who are in the military reserve and anyone with previous military experience.
The Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said this will involve 300,000 people adding that students will be exempt and that only one percent of mobilisation will be used.
Putin had been expected to deliver an address to the nation yesterday evening after it was announced that Moscow-held regions of the Ukraine are preparing to vote on annexation. However, the speech was later delayed until this morning.
He also threatened that he would use nuclear weapons to defend the integrity of Russia and stressed it by saying that he was “not bluffing”.
He said he would use “all available means” to protect the Russian territory.
He accused the West of seeking to “weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country”.
“When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff,” Putin said.
“Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind can also turn in their direction,” Putin added.
More to follow…
With reporting by Niall O’Connor and © – AFP 2022
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)