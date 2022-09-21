Russia's aim is 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state', Biden tells United Nations

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has torn into Vladimir Putin as he addressed the United Nations this afternoon, saying the Russian leader “shamelessly violated” the UN Charter when he invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

“Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter,” Biden said as he addressed the UN General Assembly.

Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian schools, railway stations and hospitals, part of Moscow’s aim of “extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state,” Biden said.

World leaders are gathered in New York for the 77th UN General Assembly, with Biden and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Assembly today.

Biden’s comments this afternoon come after Putin earlier today accused the West of attempting to destroy Russia as he announced “partial” conscription across the country.

Putin repeatedly claimed that his army was fighting a special military operation against “neo-nazis” and “the whole military machine of the West”.

He said he signed a “partial mobilisation” of reserves in Russia.

“I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Defence Ministry and of the General Staff to conduct partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation,” Putin said.

The conscription will affect only those who are in the military reserve and anyone with previous military experience.

The Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said this will involve 300,000 people adding that students will be exempt and that only one percent of mobilisation will be used.

Putin had been expected to deliver an address to the nation yesterday evening after it was announced that Moscow-held regions of the Ukraine are preparing to vote on annexation. However, the speech was later delayed until this morning.

He also threatened that he would use nuclear weapons to defend the integrity of Russia and stressed it by saying that he was “not bluffing”.

He said he would use “all available means” to protect the Russian territory.

He accused the West of seeking to “weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country”.

“When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff,” Putin said.

“Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind can also turn in their direction,” Putin added.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor and © – AFP 2022