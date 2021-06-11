#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 June 2021
Listen to Joe Duffy saying goodbye to '51551 wash yer hands' with a poem

It’s Friday and the sun is shining.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 11 Jun 2021, 4:08 PM
IN APRIL OF last year Joe Duffy told The Journal that he had “no idea” why he started saying “51551 wash yer hands” when giving out the text number on RTÉ’s Liveline. 

The broadcaster had already been giving the pandemic reminder multiple times a day for a month at that stage. 

He hasn’t stopped since but Duffy told listeners on his show today that he is will not be saying it anymore. 

He previously admitted that the ad libbed slogan may end up “on his gravestone” but, with the worst of the pandemic now likely in Ireland’s rear view mirror, he is calling time on “Five One Double Five One Wash Your Hands”. 

To mark the occasion, Duffy has penned a poem to remember it. Even better though his delivery is about as perfect as you’d expect.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

