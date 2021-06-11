Just 59 Covid-19 patients in hospital, the lowest figure in nine months

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 is down to 59, the lowest figure in almost nine months.

23 of these patients are in ICU.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid announced the figures on his Twitter last night and said the number of Covid-19 hospital inpatients ”continues an amazing decline.”

He said this is due to the vaccination rollout and public efforts.

“We all deserve to cherish and protect these great moments,” he said.

Yesterday, at a press conference, Reid also announced that there were no patients with Covid-19 in St James’s Hospital.

Recently, the number of people who have received their first dose of the vaccine surpassed 3 million.

The HSE also confirmed that pharmacists will begin to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from next Monday.

Yesterday, there were 398 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.