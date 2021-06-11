#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Friday 11 June 2021
Advertisement

Just 59 Covid-19 patients in hospital, the lowest figure in nine months

Director-General of the HSE Paul Reid said this is “a remarkable benefit of our strong vaccination programme & public support overall.”

By Niamh Quinlan Friday 11 Jun 2021, 8:17 AM
58 minutes ago 5,534 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5463685
CEO HSE, Paul Reid
Image: Leah Farrell
CEO HSE, Paul Reid
CEO HSE, Paul Reid
Image: Leah Farrell

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 is down to 59, the lowest figure in almost nine months.

23 of these patients are in ICU.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid announced the figures on his Twitter last night and said the number of Covid-19 hospital inpatients ”continues an amazing decline.”

11.06.2021_08.10.52_REC

He said this is due to the vaccination rollout and public efforts.

“We all deserve to cherish and protect these great moments,” he said.

Yesterday, at a press conference, Reid also announced that there were no patients with Covid-19 in St James’s Hospital.

Recently, the number of people who have received their first dose of the vaccine surpassed 3 million.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The HSE also confirmed that pharmacists will begin to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from next Monday.

Yesterday, there were 398 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie