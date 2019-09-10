This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Trump sacks John Bolton as national security adviser

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 5:12 PM
Image: Kommersant Photo Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: Kommersant Photo Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images

JOHN BOLTON, the US national security adviser, has been fired by Donald Trump. 

The adviser, who was known for his tough stance on relations with Iran, has been sacked by the US President. 

Announcing the news on Twitter, Trump said: “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration.”

Trump said that he would be naming a new national security adviser next week. 

Soon after Trump announced the news, Bolton took to Twitter. “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow’,” he said.

Bolton was named Trump’s third national security adviser in April 2018 after the departure of General Herbert Raymond McMaster. 

Just an hour before Trump’s tweet, the White House press office had announced that Bolton would join Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a briefing.

Bolton was known for a hawkish foreign policy and became a household name over his support for the Iraq War as the US ambassador to the United Nations under George W Bush.

Inside the administration he advocated caution on the president’s talks with North Korea and against Trump’s decision last year to pull US troops out of Syria.

He masterminded a quiet campaign inside the administration and with allies abroad to convince Trump to keep US forces in Syria to counter any Islamic State and Iranian influence in the region.

With reporting by Associated Press

