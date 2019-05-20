This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump warns that war would mean 'the official end of Iran' as tensions continue to rise

Trump’s Cabinet is reportedly at odds on how to deal with Iran.

By AFP Monday 20 May 2019, 7:24 AM
US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has issued a warning to Iran, suggesting that if the Islamic republic attacks American interests, it will be destroyed.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again,” Trump said in a tweet.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise as the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over what it termed Iranian “threats”.

This account has been met with widespread skepticism outside the United States.

The White House has sent mixed signals in recent days, amid multiple US media reports of infighting in Trump’s cabinet over how hard to push Washington’s arch foe Iran.

President Trump delivers remarks at the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings and Trade Expo - DC Source: Douliery Olivier/ABACA/PA Images

Yesterday, a Katyusha rocket was fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone housing government offices and embassies including the US mission. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

According to US media reports, Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton is pushing a hard line on Iran, but others in the administration are resisting.

Trump himself said recently that he has to “temper” Bolton.

Iran’s foreign minister downplayed the prospect of a new war in the region on Saturday, saying Tehran opposed it and no party was under the “illusion” the Islamic republic could be confronted.

“We are certain… there will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told state-run news agency IRNA at the end of a visit to China.

Iran-US relations hit a new low last year as Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for Tehran scaling back its nuclear program.

Saudi Arabia ‘does not want a war’

Saudi Arabia has called for emergency regional talks to discuss the mounting Gulf tensions, saying that it does not want war with Iran but is ready to defend itself.

It comes days after mysterious sabotage attacks on several tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and drone strikes on a Saudi crude pipeline by Yemen rebels who Riyadh claimed were acting on Iranian orders.

King Salman invited Gulf leaders and Arab League member states to two emergency summits in Mecca on 30 May to discuss recent “aggressions and their consequences”, the kingdom’s official SPA news agency reported late on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, said yesterday that his country does not want to go to war with Iran but would defend itself.

Saudi Arabia “does not want a war, is not looking for it and will do everything to prevent it,” he said.

“But at the same time, if the other side chooses war, the kingdom will respond with strength and determination to defend itself and its interests.”

The kingdom’s regional allies welcomed the Saudi invitation. The United Arab Emirates’ foreign ministry said the current “critical circumstances” require a unified Arab and Gulf stance.

