'Honest and honourable': Former Taoiseach John Bruton remembered at state funeral

THE FUNERAL OF former Taoiseach John Bruton is taking place this morning in Co Meath.
The 76-year-old Fine Gael politician died peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a long illness.
Many politicians are attending, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D. Higgins as well as Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill.
The mass is taking place in St Peter and Paul’s Church in Dunboyne, Co Meath, followed by the burial in Rooske Cemetery.
Two of Mr Bruton’s young grandchildren brought gifts to the altar at the beginning of the service.
Delivering the homily, Father Bruce Bradley described him as “honest and honourable, patient and persevering, courageous and committed”.
“The truth is that he was an instinctive, reflective Catholic. He was rooted in his faith. His life cannot be understood properly apart from that,” the priest said,
“He did not hold grudges and had a deep capacity to forgive. He was indeed a man without malice and he was a careful reader of history and its lessons for those who come after.”
Mr Bruton’s remains were received at the church at 7pm yesterday evening. Father Patrick O’Connor said that Mr Bruton was “one of the people who sowed the seeds for peace, which grew slowly, but eventually came to bloom”.
“No matter what position John found himself, he gave it his all. As a TD, as a Minister, as Taoiseach. He was a great statesman.”
Mr Bruton led Fine Gael from 1990 until 2001, and served as Taoiseach between December 1994 and June 1997 as head of the ‘rainbow coalition’ alongside Labour and Democratic Left.
He later served as the EU’s ambassador to the US between 2004 and 2009.
Additional reporting by Press Association and Jane Moore
