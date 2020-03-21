Family seriously concerned for wellbeing of missing Waterford man

When last seen John was wearing blue jeans, a black ski jacket and a blue/green half zip jumper.

GARDAÍ IN DUNGARVAN are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John Deegan from Co Waterford.

The 42-year-old was last seen when he left his home in Tallow at approximately 6pm yesterday.

He is understood to be travelling in a silver Volkswagen Passat Saloon, partial registration number 151 KY.

John is described as approximately 5ft 10’ in height and of thin build with short red hair.

“His family have serious concerns for his wellbeing and have sought garda assistance in locating him,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.