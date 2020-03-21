This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 21 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family seriously concerned for wellbeing of missing Waterford man

John Deegan is understood to be travelling in a silver Volkswagen Passat Saloon.

By Adam Daly Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 11:31 AM
28 minutes ago 4,908 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5053571
When last seen John was wearing blue jeans, a black ski jacket and a blue/green half zip jumper.
Image: Garda Press Office
When last seen John was wearing blue jeans, a black ski jacket and a blue/green half zip jumper.
When last seen John was wearing blue jeans, a black ski jacket and a blue/green half zip jumper.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUNGARVAN are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John Deegan from Co Waterford.

The 42-year-old was last seen when he left his home in Tallow at approximately 6pm yesterday.

He is understood to be travelling in a silver Volkswagen Passat Saloon, partial registration number 151 KY.

John is described as approximately 5ft 10’ in height and of thin build with short red hair.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a black ski jacket and a blue/green half zip jumper.

“His family have serious concerns for his wellbeing and have sought garda assistance in locating him,” a garda spokesperson said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie