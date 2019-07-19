Gardaí appeal for information on missing teenager last seen nine days ago

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old who is missing from his home in Ballymun Dublin 11.

John Donovan was last seen on Wednesday 10 July. He is described as being 5ft 10in in height, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on the back of his neck.

When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, grey hoodie, black cap and blue and white runners.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him should contact Ballymun Garda Station on (01) 666 4400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”