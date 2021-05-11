Have you seen John? Appeal for information on 15-year-old boy missing since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy missing from Dublin.

John Doyle has been missing from the Drumcondra area since Saturday, 8 May.

He is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, John was wearing a grey tracksuit, a black jacket and black runners.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Ballymun on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.