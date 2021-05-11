#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 11 May 2021
Have you seen John? Appeal for information on 15-year-old boy missing since Saturday

John Doyle is missing from the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 11 May 2021, 1:02 PM
1 hour ago 8,223 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5434069
John Doyle
Image: Garda Press Office
John Doyle
John Doyle
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy missing from Dublin. 

John Doyle has been missing from the Drumcondra area since Saturday, 8 May. 

He is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

When last seen, John was wearing a grey tracksuit, a black jacket and black runners. 

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Ballymun on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

