Ex-Assistant Garda Commissioner says 'perhaps additional charges' against Hutch could've been pursued

FORMER ASSISTANT GARDA Commissioner John O’Driscoll has said that “perhaps additional charges could have been pursued” against Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

His comments following the acquittal of Hutch (60) for the murder of David Byrne after he was shot at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at the Regency Hotel on 5 February 2016.

Hutch denied the murder of Byrne.

Though he has been found not guilty, his two co-accused, Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, were found guilty of the charges they faced.

Murphy and Bonney had been charged with participating in or contributing to the murder of Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles.

Acquitting Hutch, Ms Justice Burns said the court finds him not guilty of the offence of murder.

In an interview with RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, O’Driscoll was asked whether this may have been the “wrong prosecution” and whether Hutch could have been charged with other offences.

“It’s the same State Prosecution Service that has guided us through so many successful convictions,” O’Driscoll said.

“But I was involved in providing evidence in the Veronica Guerin-related trials and that was the first time we saw the Witness Protection Programme being utilised and there was one particular witness, Charles Bowden, who was a criminal and convicted but yet his evidence was utilised,” he said.

“The difference being though that there would have been an expectation, as in the case of Bowden, that when you go into the witness box that you are telling the truth, that was not the case with the witness in this case,” he added.

The judges found that sections of audio from a listening device inside a vehicle as Hutch and Dowdall allegedly travelled to Northern Ireland did not give rise to inference that Hutch was present at the Regency at the time of the shooting.

The court found that the recordings do not contain an admission that Hutch was present at the Regency, adding that in reality the recording was an interaction between criminals who are not honest with each other.

The court said that the recordings could give inference to the idea that he organised the shooting but that this question wasn’t the case that was being tried.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, O’Driscoll went on to say that “perhaps additional charges could have been pursued, but obviously, there was such an amount of evidence that the State believed linked Gerry Hutch to participation in the murder, that they pursued the most serious of the criminal offences in respect of which he was suspect”.

“On so many occasions in the past years since the Regency, the manner in which the Prosecution has operated has resulted in successful conclusion,” he said.

In a statement following the verdicts yesterday, Justice Minister Simon Harris said he notes the judgments of the Special Criminal Court and the independence of the courts in exercising their functions.

“The Minister also notes An Garda Síochána’s investigation into the murder and events at the Regency Hotel on 5 February 2016 remains live and is continuing,” he said.

“An Garda Síochána has made significant progress in tackling gangland crime in recent years, and the minister and Government will continue to support them in their efforts,” the statement said.

Today, Labour TD and spokesperson on justice Aodhán Ó Ríordáin told The Journal that the Special Criminal Court continues to “stand up”, with two successful convictions over the Regency murder.

“They brought forward three cases yesterday, two of them were successful, so on balance you would say it’s possibly a successful day,” Ó Ríordáin said.

“But clearly, a lot was placed on the evidence of one individual and that evidence didn’t stand up, wasn’t credible and on that basis, Gerard Hutch goes free.”

With reporting by Press Association