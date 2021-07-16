Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 41-year-old man missing from Co Galway

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 41-year-old man missing from Co Galway.

John Sheehan has been missing from the Renmore area since 12 July.

He is described as being 5’9″ in height and of slim build. He is bald with tight hair at the back and sides and has hazel/dark green eyes.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.