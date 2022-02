In which US state was Cash born? Alamy Arkansas Kentucky

Mississippi Texas

What name was he born with and made to change while serving in the armed forces? Alamy Jebediah J.R.

Jeremy Sue

Cash was renowned for his two highly successful live albums recorded inside two prisons. Where were they recorded? Alamy Sing, Sing and Rikers San Quentin and Folsom

San Quentin and Sing, Sing Folsom and Leavenworth

Finish the lyric: I'd get it one piece at a time and it wouldn't cost me a dime You'll know it's me when..... Alamy I ride around in style I drive everybody wild

I come through your town I got it one piece at a time and it didn't cost me a dime

What was the name of Cash's band? Alamy The Tennessee Three The Blue Moon Boys

The Crickets The Tipperary Two

Cash starred in a 1971 Western movie alongside Kirk Douglas, what was it called? Alamy A Gunfight Man Without a Star

Catus Jack There Was A Crooked Man...

What year did Cash marry singer June Carter? Alamy 1965 1968

1970 1974

For which song did the couple win a Grammy Award in 1968 for Best Country & Western Performance? Alamy If I Were a Carpenter Daddy Sang Bass

Jackson It Ain't Me Babe

In the mid-1980s, Cash recorded and toured as part of the Highwaymen. Who was NOT a member of the country super group? Alamy Willie Nelson Roy Orbison

Kris Kristofferson Waylon Jennings