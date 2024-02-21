Advertisement
Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr to play gig in parents' hometown of Athy this June

Marr’s parents are from the town and they moved to Manchester as a young couple.
56 minutes ago

FORMER SMITHS GUITARIST and now solo artist Johnny Marr is to play a gig in Athy, Co Kildare, where his parents hail from, this summer. 

Marr’s parents are from the town and they moved to Manchester as a young couple. 

A plaque celebrating Marr’s roots in the town was unveiled in Athy in November 2018

The artist has today announced he will play a gig at the Dreamland Ballroom in Athy on 25 June. 

The venue, now called the Athy Recreational Community Hall, appears to be returning to its former name for the night, with it being listed as the Dreamland Ballroom on Ticketmaster.

The venue has hosted other big names over the years such as Johnny Cash, Thin Lizzy and Christy Moore. 

Tickets for Marr’s gig in Co Kildare go on sale at 10am on 23 February on Ticketmaster.ie, with presale taking place tomorrow. 

He is also set to perform at Sea Sessions in Bundoran, Co Donegal on 20 June and at King John’s Castle in Limerick on 24 June. 

With the original line-up of The Smith comprised of Marr, bassist Andy Rourke, frontman Morrissey, and drummer Mike Joyce, the band had a string of hits in the 1980s with songs like This Charming Man, Ask and Girlfriend In A Coma.

Rourke died last May at the age of 59 following an illness.

Marr announced his death and described Rourke as a “kind and beautiful soul” who had a supreme talent for music.

The Manchester four-piece all came from Irish stock, with Rourke having an Irish father and English mother. In an interview with the Irish Times in 1998, Morrissey said Rourke was the only member who had a parent who wasn’t Irish.

The demise of the Manchester band was one of the most spectacular in the UK music world, the fallout of which saw Joyce and Rourke taking Morrissey and Marr to court over royalties in 1989.

The band, powered by the songwriting partnership of Marr and Morrissey, split up in 1987, having released albums including The Smiths and Meat is Murder and earning three top 10 hits.

